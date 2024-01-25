Nevis Cultural Development Foundation to make needed repairs at NePAC for Culturama 50

By Devonne Cornelius

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Jan 29, 2024 (ZIZ Newsroom): The Nevis Cultural Development Foundation (NCDF) will be carrying out repairs to the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NePAC) to have it ready to host Culturama 50 events.

“For C50, we have decided to spruce up the property and currently the property is closed. Some work will be done on the roof, inside the theatre itself, we’ll be replacing the entire air conditioning system and the idea is to have it in top-notch for the visitors who are coming for Culturama 50,” said Mr. Jerome Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer of NCDF in an interview with ZIZ on Thursday (Jan. 25).

Mr. Jerome Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer of the Nevis Cultural Development Foundation

According to Mr. Rawlins, NePAC has already planned activities for Culturama 50.

“We’ve gotten quite a few tentative bookings for Culturama. We have people coming from Europe, the United States and Canada and they have already called and asked for particular dates.”

Mr. Rawlins also stated that tenders had been submitted to carry out repairs at NePAC, expected to begin as early as mid-February.

“We have received a number of tenders for the different pieces of work that we have to do at NePAC; the electrical work, the roofing work, we are improving the sewer system. Those tenders will be taken to Cabinet and then we’ll start rolling. The anticipated start is by mid-February and we are expected to finish in a couple of months.”

According to the Nevis Island Administration’s Department of Information, NePAC is the 40-year-old vision of the Nevis Dramatic and Cultural Society (NEDACS), the group responsible for the creation of Culturama the island’s premier annual cultural exposition. The Nevis Performing Arts Centre was opened on April 28, 2012.

