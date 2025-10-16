Nevis consults public for views and clarification for SSZ 

Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley and his cabinet at the Nevis Island Administration have continued their consultation with the religious stakeholders. The Premier and his team are consulting various members of the community on the Special Sustainability Zones Act.

This series of consultations has been called in regards to the special sustainability zones projects that are under discussion. The Cabinet of the NIA continued its engagement with stakeholder groups on Tuesday where they met with several church leaders.

The aim of the consultations is to include the people of the island nation into bringing the people of the island up to date with the work that has been done for the people of the island. The officials have shared that the members of the community for the people of the community.

The officials have shared that the members of the community are given the chance to make their suggestions. Prior to this, the people of Nevis were given an opportunity to voice their concerns and seek clarity on the matter as it has been surrounded by rumours and misinformation.

The leadership of the country has been working with the general public to make sure that they have all the facts. The Special Sustainability Zones Act has been coming under opposition due to less than ideal clarity on the matter.

The Premier of Nevis took to his social media to share the glimpses from the event on his social media. He also thanks the members of the public for bringing their views and opinions onto the table and shared some images for the people of the country.

The discussion was focussed on the proposed South Coast project on Nevis for the people of the community. The officials have shared that they are also grateful for the people who took the time to speak to the administration on this matter of national importance.

The officials have shared that the consultations went on for 3 and some of the people were even kind enough to stay and chat. The administration continues the negotiations with the developers on this project. The views and opinions of the people of Nevis are extremely important to the administration.

The government has shared that they are dedicated to making sure the opinion of the people is heard.