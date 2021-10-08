Nevis Premier Mark Brantley has renewed calls for Nevisians to get vaccinated. During a press conference, he announced that if the vaccination rate doesn’t increase to a satisfactory level, he will be inclined to mandate it. “I believe that the evidence all around the world makes it clear that COVID has come to kill. It […]
Nevis: Brantley Says, If Needed, COVID Vaccinations May Be Made Mandatory – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
Nevis Premier Mark Brantley has renewed calls for Nevisians to get vaccinated. During a press conference, he announced that if the vaccination rate doesn’t increase to a satisfactory level, he will be inclined to mandate it. “I believe that the evidence all around the world makes it clear that COVID has come to kill. It […]