Netball Champions Honoured At Awards Gala

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 20th August 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The members of the Caribbean Netball Champions Team of 1973 and 1978 were celebrated on Saturday night during a Gala and Awards ceremony at Government House.

The event was part of a week of activities to commemorate the 45th and 50th anniversary of the National Netball Team winning the championship.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and other officials presented awards to members of the champion team and the officials who accompanied them.

The proceedings also included the ceremonial passing of the netball from the captain of the 1973 team to a representative of current junior netballs as a symbol of the enduring spirit of netball being passed on to future generations.

Delivering brief remarks captain of the 1978 team Rosemary McMaster Rawlins thanked everyone for their support during the week of activities and noted that to the players netball has been more than just a sport.

“It’s a community, a legacy, and a way of life,” she said. “Our journey over the past week has reaffirmed the bonds that tie us together and I have no doubt that the passion for netball will continue to burn brightly in our hearts.”

The anniversary activities were held under the theme “Acknowledge Aspire Act”.

-30-