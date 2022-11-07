NEMA Press Release – November 7, 2022

On the advice of the MET Office and NEMA, the Acting Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, in consultation with the St Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce, has agreed that all sectors should consider taking precautionary measures and facilitate the early release of staff as at 2pm on Monday, 7th November, 2022. This is being done out of an abundance of caution considering the persistent showers associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.

Citizens and Residents are encouraged to exercise extreme caution when crossing known waterways (Ghauts), parking in Ghauts, and should avoid being outside during the inclement weather. The present weather conditions have heightened the risk for the potential of flash flooding, rock falls and landslides. All Citizens and Residents should also adhere to these advisories.

Please continue to monitor the weather and the periodic updates being provided by the MET Office and NEMA.