NDC Wins Grenada’s General Election 2022

According to preliminary results from the Parliamentary Electoral Office (PEO), Political Leader Dickon Mitchell of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has led his party to win 9 seats, with the remaining 6 seats going to the New National Party (NNP) led by Dr Keith Mitchell.
Constituency
Candidate
Carriacou and Petite Martinique
NDC – Tevin Camilloh Andrews
St Andrew South East
NNP – Emmalin Pierre
St Andrew South West
NDC – Lennox John Andrews
St Andrew North East
NNP – Kate Skita Lewis
St Andrew North West
NNP – Delma Cherry-Ann Thomas
St David
NDC – Dickon Amiss Thomas Mitchell
Town of St George
NNP – Peter David
St George North East
NDC – Ron Livingston Redhead
St George North West
NNP – Keith Claudius Mitchell
St George South East
NDC – Phillip Alfred Telesford
St George South
NDC – Andy Joseph Williams
St John
NDC – Kerryne Zennelle Kenneale James
St Mark
NNP – Clarice V Modeste-Curwen
St Patrick East
NDC – Dennis Sylvester Matthew-Cornwall
St Patrick West
NDC – Joseph Andall