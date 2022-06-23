NDC Wins Grenada’s General Election 2022

According to preliminary results from the Parliamentary Electoral Office (PEO), Political Leader Dickon Mitchell of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has led his party to win 9 seats, with the remaining 6 seats going to the New National Party (NNP) led by Dr Keith Mitchell.

Constituency

Candidate

Carriacou and Petite Martinique

NDC – Tevin Camilloh Andrews

St Andrew South East

NNP – Emmalin Pierre

St Andrew South West

NDC – Lennox John Andrews

St Andrew North East

NNP – Kate Skita Lewis

St Andrew North West

NNP – Delma Cherry-Ann Thomas

St David

NDC – Dickon Amiss Thomas Mitchell

Town of St George

NNP – Peter David

St George North East

NDC – Ron Livingston Redhead

St George North West

NNP – Keith Claudius Mitchell

St George South East

NDC – Phillip Alfred Telesford

St George South

NDC – Andy Joseph Williams

St John

NDC – Kerryne Zennelle Kenneale James

St Mark

NNP – Clarice V Modeste-Curwen

St Patrick East

NDC – Dennis Sylvester Matthew-Cornwall

St Patrick West

NDC – Joseph Andall