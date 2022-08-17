NBA YoungBoy’s ‘The Last Slimeto’ Miss Out On No. 1 Debut By 400 Units

NBA YoungBoy missed out on the top spot on the chart by 400 units.

The Louisiana rapper’s album The Last Slimeto was expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart this week, but the rapper was edged out by Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ by a meager 400 sales.

This would be Bad Bunny’s eighth week atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. NBA YoungBoy fans expressed disappointment at the rapper barely missing the top spot as he was projected to sell 115k copies after week one, but his actual sales amounted to 108,400 while Bad Bunny’s sales amounted to 108,800.

Still, the No. 2 debut on Billboard is a feat for YoungBoy, who could still climb the chart given that his album was just released.

‘The Last Slimeto’ is a 30-track album that the rapper said is the last project that he owes Atlantic under his 2017 deal.

According to Billboard, of the 108,400 album-equivalent units, 103,500 of that figure were from pure streams. Album earned 161 million on-demand streams in its first week of release. Eleven tracks from the album were available to stream months ahead of the album dropping, which means that the project’s overall streams would be higher.

The latest accomplishment by YoungBoy makes him the only artist so far this year to earn three new top 10 albums on the Billboard Hot 100.

His mixtape, Colors released in February, and Better Than You, in collaboration with DaBaby in March, make up the other top albums he has released this year.

In the meantime, YB fans were not pleased with the announcement as many felt that the final numbers were suspect.

“Rigged,” one person said. “Hope y’all see wtf happening lol,” another fan said.

Another fan was more optimistic about the news. “Don’t be mad YB lost be glad he almost outsold one of the largest artists in the world without industry promo or any of that, shit is a testimony to his fan base and reach fr,” the fan wrote.

“Sabotaging the Young GOAT,” another added.

In the meantime, Beyoncé’s Renaissance was booted out by NBA YoungBoy and now sits at No. 3 in its second week on the chart. Her album debuted at No. 1. With 89,00 album-equivalent units.

Meanwhile, Eminem’s compilation album, ‘Curtain Call 2’, debuted at No. 6 on the chart on Monday with 43,000 album-equivalent units.