NBA YoungBoy Responds To Being Called Out By 2 Of His Baby Mothers

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is being called out by one of his baby mothers, Drea Symone, for allegedly abandoning his daughter. He is also being called out by another of his baby mothers, Jania Meshell.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Drea shared an emotional tweet where she expressed that the rapper was not playing an active role in his daughter’s life. “Trade all the money in the world for my youngest daughter to have a father,” she wrote in a tweet.

Drea Symone and NBA YoungBoy welcomed Kodi Capri on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26). This is reportedly her second child with the rapper.

“November 26th 2020, on Thanksgiving Day, I was given a 7.5lb reason to become more thankful,” Drea wrote alongside a pic of her holding her baby’s hand. “It’s safe to say my heart is completely full!! Kodi Capri,” she had said as she revealed an image of the newborn.

NBA YoungBoy has never publicly acknowledged the child, although the little girl is the spitting image of him.

In the meantime, Drea was called out by YoungBoy fans for allegedly maligning the rapper. Many fans commented on her tweet as they sought to blame her for her choices.

In response, she called out fans who were bashing her. “We’ve all seen different versions of a person, which is why one week it’s “W dad” etc. and the next “you knew what you signed up for”. Anything to justify that behavior I guess,” she wrote.

She also responded to fans who called her a “gold digger”. “I ain’t never met a gold digger who wasn’t satisfied by money,” she said in a tweet.

Although she appeared to wish for more for her daughter, she posted a cryptic tweet some fans felt was directed at NBA YoungBoy. “Crazy how some dudes can do more justice by staying out the child life,” the tweet read.

YoungBoy has not commented on the allegations by Drea. The rapper, who is now the father of nine biological children in, July 2020, confirmed that YB had a child on the way with Drea.

“I got four little boys, right,” he said in an Instagram Live video as he explained that he believed he only had one daughter.

“And I got one daughter. Her name is Armani. Dude, I ain’t got no other daughter. I got another daughter on the way though,” he said while adding about Drea Symone, “I don’t even conversate with that girl. I got one daughter.”

NBA YoungBoy also accused his ex-girlfriend, Jania Meshell’s boyfriend, Atlanta Hawks NBA player Dejountae Murray, of mistreating his son. “Yo bf a h*e I was cool with him until he put my son out the car and made him walk,” the rapper said. He also called her out for what he calls living off his money.