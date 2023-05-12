NBA YoungBoy Disses Drake and J. Col on “F*ck The Industry Pt. 2”

NBA YoungBoy ignites beef with Drake, J. Cole and Lil Yachty on his new album.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is speaking his mind as he lashes out at the industry in his new project Richest Opp, which drops tonight. After a day of back and forth between him, Lil Durk, and Soulja Boy, the Louisiana rapper teased lyrics for one of his songs, “F**k The Industry Pt. 2,” which is listed at No. 9 on the project.

In the song, NBA YoungBoy reveals that he and Drake had a conversation in the past, but the Canadian rapper appears to have turned down a feature with YoungBoy because of his affiliation with Chicago rapper and known YoungBoy nemesis, Lil Durk.

The song begins by accusing men in the industry of being in a clique.

“Top say f**k these n***s all in the industry/ B*tch a$$ n***s be clicking up and thinking they gone finish me/ B**ch I take these million and get at you. It ain’t no getting at me,” the first verse reads. He continues, “Talk to Drake cross face time he wasn’t feeling me/ Told me that he f**k with Durk/ Damn, that sh*t getting to me.”

According to the artist, Drake appears to rate YoungBoy, but he wouldn’t make music with him. “Told me he like the sh*t I’m doin’. But can’t do sh*t with me. So when we cross our ways, f**k what you say b*tch you my enemy.”

NBA YoungBoy also appears to diss Drake’s bestie Lil Yachty and says he is mad about City Girls rapper JT. Lil Yachty used to date JT before her relationship with Lil Uzi Vert. However, he does go on to rap and call Yachty a homophobic slur.

It’s unclear when YoungBoy and Drake linked, but it’s highly likely that Drake might have decided that he wanted no part in the fiery beef between YoungBoy and Lil Durk over the past few years.

Durk has also credited Drake for helping to launch his career after their 2020 collaborative track “Laugh Now Cry Later,” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and gave Durk his highest-charting single while also tripling up his booking price from $40K to $200K almost overnight.

“Shout to Drake though he definitely helped a mother****** out,” the OTF rapper said in an interview in 2021.

Drake has not reacted to YoungBoy’s lyrics as yet.