NBA Youngboy Deletes Instagram and Announces “Realer 2” Mixtape

YoungBoy Never Broke Again dropping a new mixtape, Realer 2, tonight.

NBA YoungBoy lit up the internet when he announced that he’d be dropping a surprise project later on today, September 5. Fans have been eagerly anticipating this one called Realer 2 since he teased a track called “Opposite” back in February, which he confirmed would appear on the album.

Shortly after making the announcement, he deleted his Instagram, and even though the reason is unconfirmed, according to DJ Akademiks, who claimed to have spoken with the rapper, it’s because the Realer 2 is dropping.

“Breaking: NBA Youngboy deactivates his Instagram page. I talked to him and asked why… He said ‘Realer 2’ is dropping tonight!!!!” the blogger commented earlier today.

He also posted a better explanation on Twitter, where he said, “YB different aint gon lie lol. N-gga woke up on Labor day.. just facetimed me and said .. yo i aint on instagram.. let them ppls know im dropping Realer 2 tonight. thats goat sh*t. and he a free agent…… he can do w/e he really wanna do. Lol.”

Last month, the Louisiana native released his fourth studio album, The Last Slimeto, which almost came in at the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart but eventually lost to Latino star Bad Bunny.

It did well, however, and debuted at No. 2 on the chart after earning 108,400 album-equivalent units in its first week. The in-demand rapper has also revealed that his plans for a nationwide tour are quickly becoming a reality and that Quando Rondo would be one of the main headliners.

So far, according to YoungBoy’s manager Alex Junnier, they have already booked about 30 cities, including Houston.

NBA YoungBoy is expecting his 9th child as he recently revealed that his fiancee Jazlyn Mychelle is pregnant with the couple’s second child. The “Colors” rapper already has 7 children from previous relationship including a baby boy with Yaya Mayweather.