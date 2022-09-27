National Quality Infrastructure to Be Strengthened With Commissioning of New Laboratory Equipment

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 26, 2022 (SKNIS): The St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards (SKNBS), in collaboration with the CARICOM Regional Organization for Standards and Quality (CROSQ), has moved to strengthen the country’s national quality infrastructure (NQI) through the commissioning of a new metrology laboratory equipment on Monday, September 26, 2022.

The equipment was provided through the “Strengthening of Regional Quality Infrastructure Programme: Procurement of Metrology Equipment to Barbados, Dominica and St. Kitts and Nevis” Project. The two-year initiative is being managed by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) with financing from the European Union (EU) under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) CARIFORUM – European Union (EU) Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) Standby Facility for Capacity Building.

Mrs. Jasemin Warner-Weekes, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs said that the commissioning of the lab is historic.

“It is historic because today’s commissioning proves that partnerships if done in the true spirit of togetherness, can be successful. Today’s initiative will go a long way to enhance the country’s ability to meet first-world standards in trade,” said Permanent Secretary Warner-Weekes. “The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is indeed appreciative of this show of mutual cooperation and collaboration which bolsters their facilitation of trade regionally and internationally.”

The Permanent Secretary described the initiative as timely, especially as the government “seeks to develop and expand opportunities within the agriculture sector which is at the forefront of the country’s diversification efforts.”

Permanent Secretary Warner-Weekes commended all the relevant stakeholders, especially CROSQ and CDB for the role they played in the project by making sure it was a resounding success.

The upgrades will help to secure export opportunities across CARIFORUM and the European Union (EU), particularly for the manufacturing sector. The Project, which is being implemented by the SKNBS and CROSQ, has supported the installation and calibration of new metrology equipment at the SKNBS, as well as staff training.