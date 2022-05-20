National Museum’s Archives Loaded With Extensive Historical Information on St Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 16, 2022 (SKNIS): The National Museum managed by the St. Christopher National Trust (SCNT) is an excellent source of the rich history of St. Kitts and Nevis.

SCNT Executive Director, Ryllis Godeth, said that information and materials that represent the tangible and intangible history are collected from various sources. These are carefully preserved, and at times are used to create special exhibits mounted every month at the National Museum located at the Basseterre Bay Road.

While appearing on Wednesday’s (May 18) edition of the Working for You radio and television programme, Mrs. Godeth said that the museum has an extensive archive and is worth a visit by anyone seeking accurate historical information.

“Our entire history cannot be found on Google,” she stated. “… Our information is in our archives.” However, she said that plans are underway for more digitalization of documents at the museum.

She recounted an encounter with a visiting school group where teachers were impressed with the content at the museum and inquired about getting access to it.

“You need to come to the archives, sit down, do your research, and gather the information. … Anything about St. Kitts and Nevis you will find it there,” Ms. Godeth expressed.

According to https://stchristophernationaltrust.kn/, the National Museum provides information on the Indigenous People, our National History, Early European Settlement, The Story of Sugar, Rebellion, Emancipation, and The Labour Movement, African Survivals, Culture and Sports, Independence and Art Gallery and Temporary Exhibits, Film Movies and the Audio-Visual Experience.