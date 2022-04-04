National Bank Mourns Passing of Ambassador Vance Amory

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 4, 2022– St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited (National Bank) joins the Nation in mourning the untimely passing of His Excellency Ambassador Vance Amory, former Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister in the Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Our Federation has lost a great leader and patriot who worked selflessly for his Country.

Ambassador Amory served as Manager of the Nevis Branch of National Bank during the period 1981 to 1983. He was instrumental in overseeing the purchase of the land on which the Branch currently sits and helped many citizens to obtain well-needed financing during his tenure.

The Board, Management, and Staff of National Bank extend our deepest sympathy to Ambassador Amory’s beloved wife, his children, extended family, and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and we join them in remembering his many outstanding qualities.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.