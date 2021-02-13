BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Notice has been given for the first sitting of the National Assembly for the year to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday February 18, at 10:00 a.m. The Order Paper and other papers will be disseminated later. The National Assembly will be carried live on […]
National Assembly will meet Thursday Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.
Fri Feb 12 , 2021
National Assembly will meet Thursday Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
