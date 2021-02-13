Next Post

Trump Trial: Only Verdict Left to Decide - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Fri Feb 12 , 2021
Republican senators are facing a historic choice after both sides in the impeachment trial of former President Trump rested their case Friday. No-one expects the number of Republicans who defy Trump to reach the total required for conviction — 17, assuming all Democrats vote the same way. But the final […]

You May Like

Next Post

Trump Trial: Only Verdict Left to Decide - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Fri Feb 12 , 2021
Republican senators are facing a historic choice after both sides in the impeachment trial of former President Trump rested their case Friday. No-one expects the number of Republicans who defy Trump to reach the total required for conviction — 17, assuming all Democrats vote the same way. But the final […]

You May Like