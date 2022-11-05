National Assembly Passes the Evangelistic Faith Church St Kitts (Incorporation) Bill

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 04, 2022 (SKNIS): The Evangelistic Faith Church St. Kitts (Incorporation) Bill was passed in the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly on Friday, (November 04, 2022) with support from both sides of the aisle.

The passage of the Bill allows the Evangelistic Faith Church in Sandy Point the power to own land and otherwise have legal standing.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Ecclesiastical Affairs, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley successfully moved the Bill through Parliament. He noted that the church, founded some 54 years ago, is a solid community-based church that serves the nation “with devotion and distinction.”

“It is grounded in the creeds of Christ-led evangelism and making faithful disciples of all women and men,” he stated. “Over the years, this church has been a source of spiritual guidance and positive social influence on the people of Sandy Point, the surrounding communities and all of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

In giving details about the Bill, Dr. Hanley explained that the Evangelistic Faith Church will become a corporate body in this country under the law. This status is enjoyed by other churches in the Federation.

“Through this Act of Parliament, the Evangelistic Faith Church will have the capacity, which is granted to all incorporated bodies under the law, to have continuous or ongoing enjoyment of its property, so long as it legally exists,” stated Honourable Dr. Hanley, the Member of Parliament for Constituency #1. “Upon the assent of this Bill, the Evangelistic Faith Church will become a legal person in our court system. It will have the capacity to legally acquire property by exchange, by purchase, or by inheritance. The legislation also allows for property which is presently held in trust for or on behalf of this church to be now vested in the church. As such, this church is now able to transact its affairs under its own seal. It would be able to sell property or mortgage property where needed or exchange property in circumstances that are deemed important to the mission and vision of the church.”

The Bill was seconded by the Honourable Shawn Richards, who represents Sandy Point in the National Assembly. Honourable Richards and other MPs endorsed the Bill, which was passed without objection.