Nation Marks Kim Collins Day 2023

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 25th August 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): August 25 marked the 20th anniversary of Kim Collins winning the 100m Final at the 2003 World Championships in Athletics.

Many took to social media to celebrate the day.

The Right Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, minister of government said in a Facebook post “Happy 20th Anniversary–World Champion, KIM COLLINS, 2003. On 25th August 2003, Kim Collins won the 100m WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP; 10:07 seconds.”

In a Facebook Post, Freeman said “It’s been twenty years… since he has won the 100m race at the 2003 World Championship Games…Yet .. he has not received the true accolades that is deserving of someone who has made St. Kitts and Nevis a household name in the track and field world.”

He said that he would continue to fight for more recognition.

In 2010, August 25 was declared Kim Collins Day by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

He has also received a house from the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, and the East Basseterre Bypass Road was renamed the Kim Collins Highway.

In 2015 the Silver Jubilee Stadium in Bird Rock was renamed the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium in honour of his achievements.

Meanwhile, the SKN Athletics’ celebratory post said, in part, “It was this day twenty years ago that a young sprint sensation captured the hearts of many persons locally, regionally, and internationally when he was named the men’s 100meters World Champion. Today we celebrate Kim Collins in recognition of this historic feat. Join us as we salute Kim for this remarkable accolade.”