Narcotics Confiscated At Southeast Peninsula

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 14, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): On Thursday Night officers of the Police Force’s Anti-Narcotics Unit took a quantity of drug contraband into custody.

According to a release from police, acting on information received from Police personnel at the Frigate Bay Police Station, the officers of the Narcotics Unit went to Turtle Beach on the South-east Peninsula, where “they encountered one (1) brown package that was observed to have been emitting a strong smell of Cannabis… The suspected contraband was taken into Police custody where further inspection revealed three (3) packages containing sixty (60) transparent packages containing a brown substance suspected to be Hashish.”

The Crime Scene Investigation Unit took evidential photographs of the scene.

The contraband find weighed in at 30 Kg (66.14 lbs). To date, no one has been held accountable for the find.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

-30-