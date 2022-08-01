Mystikal Arrested For Rape & False Imprisonment Faces Years In Prison

Rapper Mystikal was denied bond on Sunday following his arrest on charges of rape, domestic abuse, robbery, and charges.

According to TMZ, the New Orleans-born rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was arrested on Saturday night. Mystikal is being held at the Ascension Parish jail and is being held without bond due to the nature of the offenses.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) told news reporters that the rapper was arrested on Saturday, July 30, just before midnight. Cops were called to the hospital after the rape victim went to the local hospital for treatment.

The victim’s identity is protected by law, but officers say that she sustained minor injuries during the attack. She reported Mystikal as the attacker.

On Monday, reports surfaced that the previous rape convict is facing fresh charges in this new case for first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse, battery – strangulation, false Imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property. The investigation is still ongoing, and the rapper will be held until he can see a judge in the coming week.

Mystikal’s team has not responded to the rapper’s latest legal problems, but this is not the first time the Louisiana rapper has been accused of rape. He was previously accused and charged with rape in 2017, but he successfully beat the charges due to the lack of evidence by the complainant.

Mystikal is also a registered sex offender, having served time in jail for sexual battery in 2004. At the time, he had pleaded guilty and served six years in jail.

That case stemmed from him attacking his former hairstylist.

The rapper was originally charged with aggravated rape and extortion on July 18, 2002. According to police, he and two bodyguards were arrested for threatening to frame his former hairstylist with the claim that she had stolen his money, specifically cashing $80,000 worth of unauthorized checks from the Mystikal’s bank account if she did not have oral sex with them.

Cops also revealed that they had found a videotape of the assault. Mystikal’s legal team was able to get the charges lowered from aggravated rape which carries a life in prison sentence to sexual battery in exchange for a guilty plea.

The judge in the case had great disdain for the rapper when he read the sentencing, according to a dated MTV news article.

“The court is convinced that the defendant believes he is above the law and can take the law into his own hands,” Justice Anthony Marabella had said.

“You received a significant break when the district attorney reduced the charges. … If it weren’t for the victim [agreeing to lesser charges in exchange for a guilty plea], the sentence would have been the maximum 10 years.”

Even his attorney had agreed that the tape in question was very inflammatory. The tape of the incident has never been revealed.

His bodyguards had also pleaded guilty to the offense and were sentenced to four and three years, respectively.