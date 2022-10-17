MV Elizabeth C Crew Charged by Police and Customs

The five (5) crew members of the MV Elizabeth C who were taken into Police custody as a result of the recent major drug bust have been charged by both The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and The St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department.