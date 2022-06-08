Music Festival Tickets Go on Sale at Local Outlets

The wait is over, and now fans in St. Kitts & Nevis can walk into a local outlet to purchase their tickets for the much-anticipated St. Kitts Music Festival. This comes just over three months after online ticket sales were launched on 25th March.

With this new development, the Chairman of the festival, Damion Hobson, confidently disclosed that all plans are in place for the staging of the St. Kitts Music Festival, scheduled for later this month.

Hobson was speaking on Tuesday morning, (7th June), at a press conference at the St. Kitts Marriott Hotel.

He said, the festival, which is slated for Thursday, 23rd to Saturday, 25th June 2022, will be hosted at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium, in Basseterre.

The Chairman listed the ticket outlets as Valu Mart, in both Nevis and St. Kitts, Digicel store on Fort Street, the Ministry of Tourism at Port Zante, and the FLOW store on Fort Street.

Ticket prices have been maintained at EC$135 per night or US$50. Fans also still have the option of purchasing their tickets online at www.stkittsmusicfestival.com.

Hobson said that changes have been made to the configuration of the venue layout, to give greater impact for sound and spectator enjoyment and to also facilitate a better viewing advantage for patrons.

With these changes, new entry points have had to be created, but mainly affecting VIP guests, while fans in the general area will still be allowed to enter via the Bird Rock Road location, next to the basketball complex.

After a 2-year hiatus, the Caribbean’s premier entertainment event is making a comeback, following the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

However, Head of Marketing, Val Henry, cautioned the public that though there has been a lull in the number of cases and the impact of the virus in St. Kitts & Nevis, patrons are required to exercise “personal responsibility” when it comes to the protection of their health and safety.

Henry explained that though there are no requirements for the wearing of masks and exercise of other pharmaceutical protocols at the festival and although fans are not required to be vaccinated to attend, this does not mean that they should drop their guard against COVID-19.

With the festival only three weeks away, Allister Williams, the Executive Director for the festival, revealed that hotel bookings are high and so too is the demand for airline seats during the week of the event.

He encouraged visitors to make good use of the charter service that is being planned for Wednesday, 22nd June, coming out of Miami. For more information on that charter, interested persons can contact [email protected] or call 972 663 9157, for more details and bookings.

The charter will return to the US on Sunday, 26th of June.