Multiple Ceremonies to Commemorate National Heroes Day

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 14, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The commemoration of National Heroes day will be observed with the hosting of multiple ceremonies to mark the occasion on September 16th.

Co-Chair of the Independence Planning Committee Dr. Marcus Natta said the aim is ensure that all five national heroes are recognized on that day.

He explained that four commemorative ceremonies will be held throughout the federation on Saturday.

“The first ceremony is at 08:00 a.m. At the Heroes Park in Conaree and that houses five statues of the five national heroes. So we have their families, the general public, et cetera, who will be there to recognize and commemorate those national heroes. Then at about 10:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m., there’s also a ceremony at the bust of the Right Excellence Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell in Ponds Pasture East Basseterre, where they also do a recognition ceremony and lay wreaths. And then at 04:00 p.m. in St Paul’s at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw Memorial Park, there will be a wreath laying ceremony there in commemoration of our first national hero. On Nevis, Sir Simeon Daniel, there’s always a recognition ceremony there for him as well,” Dr. Natta informed.

Dr. Natta said it is important to recognize all of the national heroes for their contributions to nation building.

