Motorists to pay less at the pump Loop Barbados

Motorists to pay less at the pump
Gas, diesel and kerosene prices drop

Consumers will be paying less for some petroleum products, effective midnight Sunday, January 1.

The price of gasoline will decrease by 39 cents and will be sold at $3.90 per litre, while the price of diesel will be $3.54, a reduction of 49 cents. The cost of kerosene will drop by 30 cents and will be sold at $1.90.

The adjusted price of the LPG 100-lb cylinder will be $164.80; the 25-lb cylinder will cost $46.30; the 22-lb cylinder $40.91, and the 20-lb $37.19.

Government announced the capping of the Value Added Tax on gasoline and diesel in last year’s Budgetary Proposals and Financial Statement, in an effort to shield consumers from the full increase of refined petroleum products

