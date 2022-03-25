Motorists Strongly Advised to Comply With Speed Limits

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 24, 2022 (SKNIS): The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force in its efforts to protect citizens and residents traversing the roads has instituted laws and mechanisms to promote road safety.

Inspector Carlene Phipps, Head of the Traffic Department, in promoting road safety during the radio and television show “Working for You” on March 23, 2022, urged all motorists to comply with speed limits around the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“When it comes to the built-up areas, the speed limit is 20 mph,” she said. “Anywhere around the Basseterre area and in the city it is 20mph.”

She said that the minimum fee for exceeding the speed limit is 250 dollars and that anything exceeding the first ten miles of the speed limit requires an extra 100 dollars.