Motorists Advised To Use Braziers Estate Road During Reconstruction Of Culvert In Church Ground

Charlestown, Nevis, February 10, 2022 (Nevis Island Administration) — The following is a notice from the Public Works Department, in the Nevis Island Administration, regarding the reconstruction of a culvert in the Church Ground area.

The Public Works Department would like to inform the general public and residents of Church Ground and surrounding areas that on Monday, February 14, 2022, the department will commence the demolition and reconstruction of the culvert located opposite the Clarke’s residence.

During the week of Monday, February 14, 2022, through Monday, February 21, 2022, the roadway will be impassable at that location. The motoring public wishing to travel from Church Ground to Hamilton and vice versa is asked to utilise the Braziers Estate Road at Marion Heights.

Please be guided accordingly and the department regrets any inconveniences caused.