Motorcycle Accident In Nevis Sends One to Hospital

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 14, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a motorcycle accident in Nevis on Thursday that sent one person to the hospital.

According to a police report the incident occurred in Fig Tree, Nevis between 5:30 and 6pm.

The motorcycle involved was driven by Nicklus David of Brown Hill.

According to the police while travelling in the direction of Charlestown from the area of Church Ground, Mr. David lost control of the motorcycle at a junction near Cane Garden. The vehicle it ran into the roadside brush and Mr. David was thrown off of the seat.

He was taken to the Alexandra Hospital for minor injuries.