More Women Members Honoured by Nevis Co-Operative Credit Union

Charlestown, Nevis, May 30, 2022 (MMS-SKN) — Giving back to its members by the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union (NCCU) Limited as it celebrates its 50th anniversary continued on Friday, May 27, when six women members were presented with care packages.

“Internationally women were celebrated in the month of March as is the tradition, but we at the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union continue to recognise the role they have played in making our financial institution the success it is today,” said General Manager’s Executive Officer, Ms Patulia Huggins, who is also the coordinator of the 50th Anniversary Care Packages Committee.

The Nevis Co-operative Credit Union, which is the oldest credit union in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis having been registered on July 25, 1972, is celebrating under the theme ‘Consistency, Financial Security & Serving the Community – 50 years of Development and Prosperity’. Among the year-long anniversary, celebration activities include giving back to some of its longstanding members through the monthly presentation of care packages.

“We carefully went through the long list of our women members, and came up with six names, three who are old members, the eldest being 76 years old, and three young single mothers who are active members of the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited,” observed Ms Huggins.

The first presentation was done in the morning at the office as the recipient, Ms Claudette Radgman, would not have been available in the afternoon when the rest of the presentations were going to be made, as she had to travel to St. Kitts on the family business.

The presentation was done by Senior Accountant Mrs Jacqueline Maynard-Liburd and witnessed by Coordinators of the Care Packages Subcommittee General Manager’s Executive Officer, Ms Patulia Huggins, and Administrative Assistant in the Administration and Human Resource Department, Ms Tamara Johnson. Others were Internal Audit Assistant Ms Bethia Pogson and Accounting Clerk Ms Antonia Nisbett.

Three presentations were made at the office in the afternoon, where Ms Shanica Grante received her care package from Senior Credit Officer Mrs Nekisha Warner and Accounting Officer Mr Otis Grant. Making presentations to Ms Joy Springette were Accounting Officer Mr Otis Grant, and Credit Service Clerk Ms Jahniel Nisbett.

“First I wish to thank my mother, who was one of the early members of the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union and who having experienced the goodness of banking with a credit union and the benefits it offered to members, introduced me to it by opening a junior account for me while I attended the Charlestown Primary School,” said Ms Joy Springette after the presentation.

According to Ms Springette, when she started working she upgraded her account to a regular one. She took time out to thank the friendly members of staff who she said to treat all members, irrespective of their backgrounds, as loyal when they are transacting any business with them.

“I am grateful that they have considered me for this special gift as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of service to the good people of Nevis,” said Ms Springette in conclusion. “I wish the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union another 50 and more years of service by which time my children will be members of this great financial institution.”

Presentation to the third recipient at the office in the afternoon, Ms Javelle Weekes who was accompanied by her child, was done by Credit Administration & Securities Officer, Ms Earther Scarborough. They were joined for a group picture by staff members Mrs Jacqueline Maynard-Liburd, Ms Antonia Nisbett, Mr Otis Grant, and Ms Bethia Pogson.

The fifth presentation was made to Ms Idella Wallace at her home in Stoney Grove by Credit Service Clerk Ms Jahniel Nisbett, who was accompanied by Coordinators of the 50th Anniversary Subcommittee, Ms Patulia Huggins, and Ms Tamara Johnson.

Ms Wallace informed them that she had been approached by one of the founding fathers of the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Mr Ingle Blackett (now deceased) who asked her if she had a job. When she replied in the affirmative he asked her to join the credit union which was at that time located upstairs at Evelyn Drug Store in downtown Charlestown.

“I went the next day, I had 16 dollars, and I opened my account for the first time,” said Ms Wallace who later informed them that she got a loan from the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union to buy the house she is living in now. “I just want to say thanks to Mr Blackett for encouraging me, may his soul rest in peace, and his wife may her soul also rest in peace. I just want to thank everybody – (General Manager) Mr Newton, the managers, all the workers… I want to thank you for you all greeting me, and giving me encouragement.”

The last stop was in Hanley’s Road, Gingerland, where the coordinator of the 50th Anniversary Care Packages Subcommittee, Ms Patulia Huggins, presented a care package to 76-year old former steward at the Four Seasons Resort, Ms Idetha Manners.

Ms Manners was out in the pasture looking after her animals when the team, which also included Business Development & Marketing Officer Ms Jaedee Caines, arrived. She told them: “I worked for sixteen years at the Four Seasons Resort and in all those years I came to the credit union. If it ain’t good me ain’t stop down there.”