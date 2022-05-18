More Than Four Hundred and Sixty STEP Workers Regularised as of May 01, 2022

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, May 18, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, following through on its commitment, has now incorporated hundreds of workers from the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) to the public service.

Information from the Office of the Accountant General indicates that four hundred and sixty-seven (467) former STEP employees have been regularized as Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs) effective May 01, 2022.

The GAEs received their first weekly wage on the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ payroll on Friday, May 13, and will be retroactively paid for the period January 01, 2022 to April 30, 2022, which will be processed by the STEP Secretariat on Friday, May 20.

By being regularized into the public service as government auxiliary employees, these workers can now enjoy a greater measure of job security than they had as interns on STEP, which is a job placement programme.

Additionally, once their probationary period is completed, the new GAEs will also be able to benefit from the Government’s health insurance scheme that is available to all public servants.

The process of regularizing STEP workers into the public service will continue over the coming months.