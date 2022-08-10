More Than 12,000 Persons on Nevis Eligible to Vote in August 5th General Elections

Charlestown, Nevis, August 04, 2022 (NIA) — Twelve thousand, nine hundred and eighteen persons on Nevis are eligible to vote in August 05, 2022, National Assembly Election, according to Mr. Elvin Bailey, Supervisor of Elections.

In an update issued on August 02, Mr. Bailey informed that 6,669 persons are eligible to vote in Nevis 9- the parishes of St. John’s and St. Paul’s; 1, 845 in Nevis 10 – the parish of St. George’s; and 4,404 in Nevis 11- the parishes of St. Thomas’ and St. James’.

This marks an increase in the number of voters in all three constituencies on Nevis compared to the June 05, 2020, general elections. In 2020, 6,497 persons were eligible to vote in Nevis 9; 1,774 in Nevis 10; and 3,618 in Nevis 11.

Three political parties have nominated candidates to contest Friday’s election – the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) whose symbol is the hammer, the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) whose symbol is the bottle, and a new party the Moral Restoration Movement (MRM), assigned the spade as its symbol.

The CCM presently holds all three federal seats in Nevis in Premier Hon. Mark Brantley in Nevis 9, Hon. Eric Evelyn in Nevis 10, and Deputy Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers in Nevis 11.

The Elections Supervisor encouraged the electorate to check the Voters’ Lists to ensure their names are duly listed prior to Election Day. The lists of voters have been posted in each polling division of each constituency, at the electoral offices in Basseterre and Charlestown, and is available online at www.legal.gov.kn

He reminded that the polls will be open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. All persons in line in the precinct of the polling stations at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote, however, anyone who comes in line after 6 p.m. will not be allowed to vote.

Voters are asked to take along at least one piece of government-issued identification such as the National ID Card or passport when they turn up at the polling stations.

A seven-member CARICOM election observer team and an eleven-member election observer team from the Organization of American States (OAS) will join local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to monitor the St. Kitts and Nevis general elections on August 05, 2022.