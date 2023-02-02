More Guyanese participating in Know India Programme

Black Immigrant Daily News

The High Commission of India in Georgetown selected four young Guyanese nationals as the participants of the 64th edition of the Know India Programme (KIP), which was conducted over the course of three weeks from January 3 to January 24, 2023 in Madhya Pradesh, India.

Selected were East Coast Demerara Collateral Analyst Sumintra Ram; East Coast Demerara Community Development Officer Devika Gurucharran; Berbice Marine Scientist Maria Fraser and East Coast Demerara Administrative Officer Lakhram Mahadeo.

In December 2022, the participants met and interacted with the Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr KJ Srinivasa. They were encouraged to make full use of the initiative to connect with their roots in India – the land of their ancestors.

Madhya Pradesh also hosted this year’s Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) convention from January 8 to January 10, 2023 where Guyana’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali, along with his delegation, was in attendance and received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2023. The KIP participants were also present at the three-day extravaganza.

The KIP is a flagship programme of the Ministry of External Affairs for engagement with Indian origin youth (between 18 and 30 years) to enhance their awareness about India, its cultural heritage and art.

Participants are provided with local hospitality like boarding and internal transportation in India, and return air tickets from their country of residence to India. The minimum qualification required for participating in KIP is graduation from a recognised university/institute or enrolled for graduation and ability to speak English. The applicant should not have visited India through any previous Programme of the Government of India. Those who have not visited India before will be given preference.

Two officers of the Guyana Defence Force also met and interacted with the High Commissioner of India in December 2022.

Corporal Terrence Collins was selected to study the Junior Leader Course in India at the Junior Leader Academy in Bareilly, Western Uttar Pradesh. Corporal Collins from Corentyne, Berbice departed Guyana in December 2022 and will remain in India for 50 days.

Sergeant Arthur Scipio of East Bank Demerara was also selected and departed for India in January 2023, to commence his month-and-a-half training in the Platoon Commander Course at the Junior Leader Academy in Karnataka, Bengaluru.

The Government of India will continue to strengthen its bonds with Guyana and promote India-Guyana defence collaboration, by offering scholarships in military, technical, and leadership areas.

NewsAmericasNow.com