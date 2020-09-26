Next Post

Latin American Leaders To US And China: We Are The World, Bury Hatchet, Work Together On Covid-19 Vaccines And Low-Cost Loans. - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Sat Sep 26 , 2020
(MercoPress)–Latin American leaders have appealed at the United Nations for free access to a future Covid-19 vaccine, urging major powers to share their know-how for the sake of global well-being. Latin America has taken a heavy blow from COVID-19 with nearly nine million cases and more than 330,000 deaths, one […]

