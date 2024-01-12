Monroe College offers scholarship to Culturama 50 Miss Culture Queen

By Devonne Cornelius

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Jan 25, 2024 (ZIZ Newsroom): Monroe College will partner with the Nevis Island Administration to offer a scholarship to the Miss Culture Queen Pageant winner for Culturama 50.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Thursday (Jan.25) at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.

According to the Culturama Secretariat, the funding covers all tuition and fees to study in New York and will stay with the awardee for the eight semesters required to earn a Bachelor’s degree provided she stays in good academic standing.

The awardee may also study on Monroe College’s St. Lucia campus or online. The awardee must meet Monroe College’s eligibility requirements for admission, and their international admissions team will assist with the application and student visa processes. Given the timing of the crowning of the Miss Culture Queen and the start of the fall semester, the awardee is advised to begin their studies in the winter semester that starts in January.

The first wave of the calendar of activities for the 50th anniversary of Culturama was released on Thursday, January 25, 2024, with events slated to begin as early as April.

Culturama 50 will be launched on Friday, April 12, at the Charlestown Waterfront where contestants for senior pageants will be revealed.

Other major events include the opening of ‘De Village’ and Soca Monarch Semi-finals on Saturday, July 20; the official opening ceremony for Culturama 50 on Thursday, July 25 at the Cultural Complex; Culturama 50 Golden Jubilee Awards Ceremony on Friday, July 26 at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park; Ms. Culture Swimwear and Mr. Kool Contest on Sunday, July 28 at the Cultural Complex; and Emancipation J’ouvert Jump Up on Monday, August 5, among other events.

Core Calendar of Activities

“Celebrating Culture, Embracing History, It’s Culturama 50” is the theme for the 2024 edition of Culturama—official events run from July 25 to August 6.

END