Monica Addresses Kodak Black Dating Rumors

Monica Denise is denying that she is dating Kodak Black.

She and the Florida rapper sparked rumors that they are romantically involved after being spotted together on Monday night, where she hinted that she and Kodak were on a date. Kodak Black, 25, and Monica, 42, were first linked together a week ago after she was spotted hanging out with the “Super Gremlin” artist in his car. It seems that the pair have been spending more quality time together, which has led fans to believe that they are dating.

Despite the age gap, the “Angel of Mine” singer shared that she was on a date and was feeling nervous as she quoted a viral comment- “On a date, kinda nervous,” as she shared an image on Instagram. The phrase is not always accurately used for dates which has left her fans and followers wondering if she is now dating a rapper who is significantly younger than her.

In other posts, she also shared a video of her and Kodak Black appearing very cozy as she showed off a blue Birkin bag that was reportedly bought by the rapper.

“Thank youuuuu @Kodakblack,” she wrote in another Instagram Story. In the photo, the singer is wearing a lovely red dress that stops mid-thigh while her make-up and hair are tastefully done. Kodak is also seen holding a stack of cash fanned out as he smiles with his grills showing.

Instagram

Earlier this month, fans felt that she and Kodak were getting ready to drop new music after she shared an appreciation post for the rapper.

“I’m forever with who’s with me… That’s on my life…Love you,” she said as she tagged Kodak.

Monica also celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. The singer shared several posts from friends and family sending her birthday wishes but Kodak was nowhere to be seen in the photos or videos.

Monica’s sightings with Kodak have raised questions about her relationship status and whether she is back on the market after being divorced for the last two years. The singer, however, denied that she was dating Kodak and shared a message on Instagram where she apologized to the women in their lives for being messy and causing the dating rumor mill to start churning.

In her Instagram Story, she responded to a post by Loe Shimmy, who pointed out that she was like a mother to him and Kodak.

“This our second mama right here she so genuine so loving towards us,” he wrote.

Monica also reposted the story, writing, “Love y’all too… and the women that love you and are really in your lives! I pray they weren’t hurt by this foolishness! I’m ALWAYS here… if it’s within my reach yall got it @loeshimmy to the death my Z Babies! Nah put the black down!!!” she added with laughing emojis.

Instagram

Monica was previously married to professional basketball player Shannon Brown from 2010-2019. She was also engaged to Lousiana rapper C-Murder who is currently serving a life sentence at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. The rapper was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the 2002 murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas.

The ”The Boy Is Mine” artist has three children.