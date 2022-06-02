MoENT TV Launching in July 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 01, 2022 (SKNIS): A new television (TV) channel from St. Kitts and Nevis will hit the airwaves next month as the government continues its strategy to develop and promote local artists as well as to enhance the film industry.

Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, the Minister responsible for the Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Entertainment and Talent Development (MoENT), said the new channel would open up new opportunities.

“The Ministry is proud to be able to launch on the 1st of July its own TV channel which we are calling MoENT TV,” she stated at a Cabinet Press Conference held at the NEMA Conference Room on Wednesday, June 01, 2022. “The objective of this channel is to showcase local talent by providing free access to a platform dedicated to airing locally created creative content around the clock.”

Additional objectives highlighted included aiding creatives in enhancing their craft by setting content quality standards akin to international TV channels and providing a revenue stream to creatives by channelling advertising revenue to the creatives for ads that run during their product airtime.

MoENT TV will be featured in the channel line-up offered by The Cable, the main provider of cable television in St. Kitts.

“We are working very closely with The Cable to ensure that this channel does not just have reach locally, but it will also have reach regionally and internationally as well,” Honourable Byron-Nisbett indicated.

She added that communication with some international providers has being positive with a commitment made to air the content from St. Kitts and Nevis when it becomes available.