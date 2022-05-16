MoENT Music Creatives Training Session

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 16, 2022 — The Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Entertainment and Talent Development is inviting the federation’s music creatives to participate in the first of two free training sessions beginning on Saturday.

The half-day seminar will give an introduction to intellectual property rights and how they can be used to safeguard and monetize talent.

Presenters for the seminar will be Copyright Related Rights Advisor and Educator Fabien Alphonso and Intellectual Property Office Registrar Jihan Williams.

It will be a hybrid event to be held virtually via Zoom and in person at the ICT Center.

Persons interested in attending are asked to contact Kay Stanley-Frederick at 467-2457 and Leah Crag-Chaderton at 467-2324.

The first of 2 FREE training sessions for Music Creatives take place on Saturday, May 21.