MoEnt Launches Visual & Literary Arts Competitions for Month of The Arts

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 15, 2022 — The Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Talent Development and Entertainment (MoEnt) launches a series of visual & literary arts competitions for Month of The Arts.

On March 15, following the launch of the Month of the Arts, MoEnt invites the general public to participate in Poetry, Story Writing & Cover Art Competitions for two age categories 8 to 17 and 18 to 30 years old.

The Ministry is asking for original and unpublished creative pieces for the Poetry and Story Writing Competitions to follow the themes: Story of Our People and Stories of Our Islands while the Cover Art Competitions for a Poetry Book and Story Book’s themes coincide with these competitions.

Following the competition, the announced winners can expect their work to be featured in compiled publications as they aim to create two published books, one with poetry and a book of stories. Lead officer on the Month of Arts, Mrs. Kesha Isaac-Adams encouraged persons to give it their best shot and stated “The Ministry looks forward to the participation and all of the submissions by our local writers and aspiring writers as they might be the next local published author.” She further stated that the Ministry wants to create a pathway to development towards monetizing the talents and creativity of creators within the Federation.

MoEnt will be accommodations digital submissions via the following links: Poetry Competition Form: https://forms.gle/MDbG72MHHW8uQ6nE8

Story Competition Form: https://forms.gle/h15wfxdDnZzXEVPJ9

Cover Art Competition Form: https://forms.gle/dfXzBqhE7FEjySAJ8

Details of the competitions can be found inside.

For more information about competitions, persons are encouraged to contact Mrs. Kesha Isaac-Adams via e-mail at [email protected]