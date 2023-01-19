Modified Bicycles Being Used on Public Roads to Be Seized

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 19, 2023 (RSCNPF) — The Police have observed a sudden increase in the number of bicycles that have been modified, fitted with engines and are being used on public roads. These motorized bicycles pose significant risks to their users and the general public as they are not inspected nor approved for use on the road.

The Vehicles and Road Traffic Act requires all motor vehicles to be insured, inspected, and licensed for use on public roads. The users of these vehicles that are not in compliance with the requirements of the law are therefore advised that the Police will be seizing them should they be found in use on any public road. Additionally, any person found using such illegal bicycles will be arrested and charged.