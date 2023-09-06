Miss St. Kitts & Nevis Pageant Contestants Launched

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Sept 8, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The St. Kitts & Nevis Carnival Committee has launched the contestants for the Miss St Kitts & Nevis Pageant that is slated for December 28th.

The launch event took place at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel on Wednesday.

The contestants are: 20-year-old Ry’anna Buchanan from Middle Island;

23-year-old Azariah Vanterpool from Halfway Tree; Jaymie Peets, 19, from Camps; Shavel Watson, 22, from Buckley’s; 25-year-old Desanne Maynard from Carifesta Village, St Peters and 23-year-old Desnarine Hanley also from St Peters.

According to the National Carnival Committee, the Pageant will “unforgettable” and sponsors have already shown their eagerness to align their brands with the contestants.

Sugar Mas 52 is being celebrated with the theme “All in with your crew for Sugar Mas 52”.