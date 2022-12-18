Miss Kitty, DJ Narity get patrons ready for Burna Boy Live Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Miss Kitty and DJ Narity kicked off the African Giant Burna Boy’s concert at the National Stadium in Kingston with high energy.

Staying on theme with her dress, complete with headwrap, for the Nigerian act’s show in Jamaica, Miss Kitty, working with DJ Narity, whipped up the crowd, which numbered in the thousands, ahead of performances from Lila Ike, Popcaan and the man of the hour Burna Boy on Sunday.

The crowd started gathering in large number since around 6 in evening with the VIP and VVIP sections filling up quickly.

Miss Kitty toasted the women inside the venue as DJ Narity blasted a mix of retro and contemporary music. The early juggling even struck a patriotic note with the National Pledge, as DJ Narity played ‘Jamaica Love’.

It was just the warm-up, but the crowd appeared to be enjoying the vibe as they returned the same energy the pair was putting out on stage.

Lila Ike is booked to perform first at the highly anticipated Burna Boy Live Concert, which is part of his Love Damini Tour.

