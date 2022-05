The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

The Ministry of Youth Empowerment would like to inform all Youth Groups registered with the Department of Youth of its Annual First Aid and CPR Certification course to be held on 28th and 29th May 2022.

All interested persons are asked to sign up at the Youth Department’s office on the 3rd floor of the Cable Building on Cayon Street. The registration fee is $35.00 only. Spaces are limited.