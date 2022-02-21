Ministry Of Water Services Seeking An Accountant

Charlestown Nevis, February 18, 2022 (Nevis Island Administration)– The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding a vacancy at the Ministry of Water Services.

The Ministry of Water Services in the Nevis Island Administration is inviting suitably qualified individuals to apply for the position of Accountant at the Nevis Water Department.

Overview:

The Nevis Water Department is excited to welcome a meticulous and dedicated Accounting professional to its team. The individual will be responsible for performing the senior accounting functions of the department whilst supervising, tracking, and evaluating the day-to-day activities of the accounting division.

Responsibilities/Main Duties:

Oversee the accounting division and supervise all the employees within the division

Reconcile the department’s bank statements and bookkeeping ledgers

Complete the analysis of the expenditure and revenue for the department

Manage income and expenditure head accounts

Generate the department’s financial reports

Reconcile the lodging of revenue and expenditure with the assistance of the Treasury Department

Prepare budget forecasts to present to the manager

Initiate, manage and maintain the financial and accounting software to monitor the finances of the department

Supervise the Accounting Unit ensuring that all policies and regulations are always followed

Job Requirements:

– A Bachelors Degree in Accounting, Finance or a related field

– Additional certification (CPA or CMA) is an asset

– At least three (3) years of relevant work experience

– Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite and experience using Accounting software; with advanced MS Excel skills including Vlookups and pivot tables

– Basic knowledge and experience with FITRIX software

– Proficiency in maintaining records and producing reports.

– Experience with general ledger functions

– Excellent knowledge of accounting regulations and procedures, including the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

– The ability to act with discretion, tact, and professionalism in all situations.

– Strong ability to work independently on assigned tasks as well as work on team projects.

– Interpersonal, organizational, and analytical skills with attention to detail

– Strong communication (listening, speaking, and writing), delegation, and conflict resolution skills

Salary:

The salary scale for the role of the Accountant is N33 – N38.

Application guidelines:

Applicants must forward their letters of interest, Curriculum Vitae and certificates of qualifications by March 04, 2022, to:

EMAIL: Ms. Tonya Bartlette at [email protected]

MAILING ADDRESS: Ms. Tonya Bartlette, Manager, Nevis Water Department, Nevis Island Administration, Charlestown, Nevis.

END