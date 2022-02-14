Ministry Of Water Services On Nevis Seeking To Fill Three Vacancies

·3 min read
Home
Local News
Ministry Of Water Services On Nevis Seeking To Fill Three Vacancies
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 11, 2022) — The Ministry of Water Services in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is inviting suitably qualified individuals to apply for the following vacant positions: 

Operations Superintendent;

Water Production Supervisor; and

Laboratory Analyst.                         

The job overview, responsibilities, job requirements, salary scale, and application guidelines for each post are as follows:

OPERATIONS SUPERINTENDENT

Overview:

The Operations Superintendent is responsible for managing the operations section and overseeing the maintenance of all heavy equipment, machinery and tools used at the Nevis Water Department.

 RESPONSIBILITIES:

Some of the main duties are –  

–       To serve as the Deputy to the Operations Manager

–       Supervise employees within the distribution division

–       Coordinate, manage and distribute the use of all equipment

–       Authorize the movement of supplies from the supply stores to each maintenance team

–       Write weekly reports highlighting all emergency maintenance work completed during the weekend

–       Identify and investigate the areas that would have frequent leaks

–       Keep abreast of all tank levels islandwide to ensure there is water in all areas

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

–       Associates degree in Engineering or related field

–       At least three (3) years relevant practical know-how and supervisory experience

–       The ability to act with discretion, tact, and professionalism in all situations

–       Strong ability to handle customer complaints and employee relations

–       Interpersonal, organizational, and analytical skills with attention to detail

–       The ability to work independently on assigned tasks

–       Proficiency in maintaining records and producing reports

–       Strong communication (listening, verbal, and written), delegation, and conflict resolution skills

–       Valid E driver’s license.

SALARY:

The salary scale for the role of Operations Superintendent is N33 – N36.

———————————————————————— 

WATER PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR

OVERVIEW:

The Water Production Supervisor is responsible for providing technical guidance regarding the installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical and mechanical components of the water system.

 RESPONSIBILITIES:

Some of the main duties are –

–       Oversee the daily operations of the water production division

–       Supervise the production technicians and the senior production technicians

–       Responsible for safe groundwater abstraction and collecting water production data

–       Responsible for the aquifer maintenance

–       Examines machinery and other mechanical equipment and report all faults to the Operations Manager

–       Monitor production technician’s attendance and punctuality

–       Compile a report highlighting any major installments done on a weekly and monthly basis

–       Plan and schedule weekly tasks and projects and disseminate the schedule to the team, the Operations Superintendent, and the Operations Manager

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

–       Associate Degree in Electrical Technology or related field

–       At least two (2) years relevant practical know-how and supervisory experience

–       Strong ability to work independently on assigned tasks as well as work on team projects

–       The ability to act with discretion, tact, and professionalism in all situations

–       Interpersonal, organizational, and analytical skills with attention to detail

–       Strong communication (listening, verbal, and written), delegation, and conflict resolution skills

–       Valid driver’s license.

SALARY:

The salary scale for the role of Water Production Supervisor is N28 – N32.   

——————————————————————–               

LABORATORY ANALYST

OVERVIEW:

See also

The Laboratory Analyst is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the lab and providing data that determines how well the water treatment processes are working.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Some of the main duties are –

–       Supervise the laboratory technicians

–       Oversee and assign tasks to the laboratory technicians daily

–       Responsible for disinfecting the entire drinking water supply for the Island

–       Ensure the entire Island water supply is up to World Health Organization (WHO) standards

–       Monitor chlorine residuals and monitor chlorine levels in pumps and the water daily

–       Service reservoirs by collecting samples of water and checking for bacteria

–       Complete a water chemical analysis every month

–       Travel to different tank sites to conduct water testing and distribute chlorine kits

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

–       Associates in Science degree or related field

–       At least three (3) years relevant practical know-how and supervisory experience

–       The ability to act with discretion, tact, and professionalism in all situations

–       Proficiency in maintaining records and producing reports

–       Strong ability to work independently on assigned tasks as well as work on team projects

–       Strong ability to handle customer, employee complaints, and employee relations

–       Interpersonal, organizational, and analytical skills with attention to detail 

–       Strong communication (listening, verbal, and written) and delegation skills

–       Valid class P driver’s license

SALARY:

The salary scale for the role of Water Production Supervisor is N33 – N38.                     

 APPLICATION GUIDELINES:

Applicants must forward their letters of interest, Curriculum Vitae, and certificates of

qualifications by February 25, 2022, to:  

EMAIL: Ms. Tonya Bartlette at [email protected]  

MAILING ADDRESS: Ms. Tonya Bartlette, Manager, Nevis Water Department, Nevis Island Administration, Charlestown, Nevis.