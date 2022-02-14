Ministry Of Water Services On Nevis Seeking To Fill Three Vacancies

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 11, 2022) — The Ministry of Water Services in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is inviting suitably qualified individuals to apply for the following vacant positions:

Operations Superintendent;

Water Production Supervisor; and

Laboratory Analyst.

The job overview, responsibilities, job requirements, salary scale, and application guidelines for each post are as follows:

OPERATIONS SUPERINTENDENT

Overview:

The Operations Superintendent is responsible for managing the operations section and overseeing the maintenance of all heavy equipment, machinery and tools used at the Nevis Water Department.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Some of the main duties are –

– To serve as the Deputy to the Operations Manager

– Supervise employees within the distribution division

– Coordinate, manage and distribute the use of all equipment

– Authorize the movement of supplies from the supply stores to each maintenance team

– Write weekly reports highlighting all emergency maintenance work completed during the weekend

– Identify and investigate the areas that would have frequent leaks

– Keep abreast of all tank levels islandwide to ensure there is water in all areas

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

– Associates degree in Engineering or related field

– At least three (3) years relevant practical know-how and supervisory experience

– The ability to act with discretion, tact, and professionalism in all situations

– Strong ability to handle customer complaints and employee relations

– Interpersonal, organizational, and analytical skills with attention to detail

– The ability to work independently on assigned tasks

– Proficiency in maintaining records and producing reports

– Strong communication (listening, verbal, and written), delegation, and conflict resolution skills

– Valid E driver’s license.

SALARY:

The salary scale for the role of Operations Superintendent is N33 – N36.

————————————————————————

WATER PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR

OVERVIEW:

The Water Production Supervisor is responsible for providing technical guidance regarding the installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical and mechanical components of the water system.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Some of the main duties are –

– Oversee the daily operations of the water production division

– Supervise the production technicians and the senior production technicians

– Responsible for safe groundwater abstraction and collecting water production data

– Responsible for the aquifer maintenance

– Examines machinery and other mechanical equipment and report all faults to the Operations Manager

– Monitor production technician’s attendance and punctuality

– Compile a report highlighting any major installments done on a weekly and monthly basis

– Plan and schedule weekly tasks and projects and disseminate the schedule to the team, the Operations Superintendent, and the Operations Manager

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

– Associate Degree in Electrical Technology or related field

– At least two (2) years relevant practical know-how and supervisory experience

– Strong ability to work independently on assigned tasks as well as work on team projects

– The ability to act with discretion, tact, and professionalism in all situations

– Interpersonal, organizational, and analytical skills with attention to detail

– Strong communication (listening, verbal, and written), delegation, and conflict resolution skills

– Valid driver’s license.

SALARY:

The salary scale for the role of Water Production Supervisor is N28 – N32.

——————————————————————–

LABORATORY ANALYST

OVERVIEW:

The Laboratory Analyst is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the lab and providing data that determines how well the water treatment processes are working.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Some of the main duties are –

– Supervise the laboratory technicians

– Oversee and assign tasks to the laboratory technicians daily

– Responsible for disinfecting the entire drinking water supply for the Island

– Ensure the entire Island water supply is up to World Health Organization (WHO) standards

– Monitor chlorine residuals and monitor chlorine levels in pumps and the water daily

– Service reservoirs by collecting samples of water and checking for bacteria

– Complete a water chemical analysis every month

– Travel to different tank sites to conduct water testing and distribute chlorine kits

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

– Associates in Science degree or related field

– At least three (3) years relevant practical know-how and supervisory experience

– The ability to act with discretion, tact, and professionalism in all situations

– Proficiency in maintaining records and producing reports

– Strong ability to work independently on assigned tasks as well as work on team projects

– Strong ability to handle customer, employee complaints, and employee relations

– Interpersonal, organizational, and analytical skills with attention to detail

– Strong communication (listening, verbal, and written) and delegation skills

– Valid class P driver’s license

SALARY:

The salary scale for the role of Water Production Supervisor is N33 – N38.

APPLICATION GUIDELINES:

Applicants must forward their letters of interest, Curriculum Vitae, and certificates of

qualifications by February 25, 2022, to:

EMAIL: Ms. Tonya Bartlette at [email protected]

MAILING ADDRESS: Ms. Tonya Bartlette, Manager, Nevis Water Department, Nevis Island Administration, Charlestown, Nevis.