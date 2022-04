The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Please be advised that the Minister of Tourism The Hon. Lindsay Grant, will hold a special meeting with ALL Taxi and Tour Bus Operators from 4 pm to 6 pm on Tuesday 12th April 2022 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom.

Also, the Minister of Tourism will also hold a special meeting for Craft Vendors, Aloe Rub Vendors, Hair Braiders & Primate Petting Vendors from 4 pm to 6 pm on Wednesday 13th April 2022 in the Credit Union Conference Room.