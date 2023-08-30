Ministry Of Small Business and Entrepreneurship Officially Launched

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 31, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship has been officially launched.

The ministry was declared open by Minister of Small Business and Entrepreneurship Hon. Samal Duggins at an event held at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel’s Conference Room on Tuesday.

Minister Duggins said the ministry will focus on several pillars which will be implemented over the next five years.

These include business training, a national business center, skills trade database registry and the promotion of green businesses.

He also announced the ministry’s commitment to offer financial assistance to small businesses.

“It is my delight as Minister to strengthen loan guarantee programs that provide critical backing for small businesses trying to obtain loans from commercial banks. By sharing the risk, we help more entrepreneurs qualify for credit even if they lack traditional collateral. With improved access to capital, we can unlock the potential of small businesses to drive innovation, create jobs and diversify our economy. It is a key pillar of my vision for the small business sector,” he said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Delrine Taylor also spoke of essential digital literacy training that will be provided to ensure entrepreneurs gain knowledge in digital commerce.

She said, “These collaborations will also grant businesses access to global market insights, refining their strategies to cater to international customers, emphasizing robust digital infrastructure. The aim is to fortify our island’s digital framework, ensuring efficient connectivity, secure transactions and overall seamless online experience. Furthermore, the Digital Age introduces the prospect of virtual trade events linking our businesses to a global network of partners and consumers. True digital business facilitation we are not mainly aiding businesses in growth, but equipping them forum paralleled success in a digital centric world.”

During the launch, awards were presented to several entrepreneurs.

The youth entrepreneur of the year award went to Rasheed Sargent of Poxpert.

The Business of excellence award went to Vittorio Hendrickson Hendrickson of Inside SKN.

The Scale up enterprise award was presented to Candisie Franklin .

The Woman of excellence in business award went to Anastasha Elliot Elliott of Sugar Town Organics and the Lifetime Achievement award was presented to Heather Jacobs of Tres San Age Laser and Body Care Center.

The day’s event which held dual significance also saw the hosting of the ministry’s Sustainable Horizon Symposium guided by the theme “Business Beyond Tomorrow”.

The symposium explored “innovative strategies, cutting-edge technologies, and sustainable practices that will shape the future of business” and featured “discussions, keynote addresses, and panel sessions featuring industry leaders and experts.”

The venue saw small business owners showcasing their products and services.