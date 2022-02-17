Ministry Of Public Infrastructure, Post And Urban Development Commences 10-Week Leadership Training For Employees

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 17, 2022 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Post and Urban Development today, Wednesday, February 16, embarked on a 10-week training programme on leadership development for a select number of its employees.

In speaking to the training participants during a brief opening ceremony, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Post and Urban Development and Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards said, “For the next ten weeks, you will be engaged in training and I note that you will have a number of interesting topics that you will be speaking about and developing yourselves relative to.”

He added, “I want to implore each of you to take this training very seriously because at the end of the day, this training is earmarked for your personal and professional development.”

Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Post and Urban Development, Mr. Daryll Llyod said the training entails focusing on topics such as the leader that will last the distance, the dynamics of change, effective leadership in the 21st century, humanness and authentic leadership, professionalism in the workplace, building team morale, report writing, conflict resolution, building trust and respect and time management.

He said, “We deemed this a very, very important exercise and as part of our mandate as the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.”

Mr. Lloyd added, “We have quite a number of persons who are stepping into new leadership positions…but irrespective of the situation we want you to come with an open mind, and for those of you who can share your experiences we ask that you do so. We ask you to avail yourself as much as possible and to make use of these opportunities.”

The 10-week training programme is being facilitated by Apostle Emanuel Vivian Duncan.