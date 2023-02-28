Ministry of Health Engages Local Firm for Customer Service Training

Black Immigrant Daily News

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis, February 27, 2023: The Ministry of Health has engaged local firm Training Assets to administer customer service training to its employees. Providing high-quality customer service to the public is paramount in delivering quality health care, and the Ministry believes that this training will be an important step in improving the overall patient experience throughout the ministry.

Training Assets, known for its expertise in customer service training, will provide comprehensive training to all Ministry employees across the Federation. Principle and Lead Corporate Trainer Mrs. Delcia-Bradley-King has been in the corporate training field since 1992. She has earned a reputation as a dynamic trainer whose energetic delivery style and creative workshop designs captivate her participants and stimulate them to participate in their learning experience actively.

Mrs Bradley-King will focus on improving communication skills, problem-solving techniques, and conflict-resolution strategies for the ministry through a series of training sessions set to begin in April 2023.

The training sessions will positively impact customer satisfaction levels and help establish the Ministry as a leader in customer service. It is also expected to increase employee engagement and motivation, improving work culture.

“We are excited to partner with Training Assets and Mrs. Bradley-King to provide this important training to our staff members,” said Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Sharon Archibald. “We believe that investing in our employee’s skills and abilities will benefit the Ministry and the public we serve.”

The Ministry of Health remains committed to providing the optimal level of service to the public and believes this customer service training initiative will help achieve that goal.

NewsAmericasNow.com