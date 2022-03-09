Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saint Kitts and Nevis Establishes Diplomatic and Visa-waiver Relations With the Republic of Sudan

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 9, 2022 — Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, His Excellency Mr. Ian Liburd, signed a joint communiqué to establish diplomatic relations as well as a Visa Waiver Agreement with Chargé d’Affaires of The Republic of Sudan, Mr. Ammar M.M. Mohammed.

Both agreements were signed in a brief ceremony on Thursday, 24th February 2022 at SKN’s New York mission, expressing the desire of both countries to promote ties of friendship between them. The occasion also sought to promote economic and cultural links, and secondly, grant visa-free access up to 90 days both ways, for holders of diplomatic, official, and ordinary passports. In addition to the signings, the two diplomats discussed areas of cooperation, Natural Resources, Citizenship by Investment, Transport, and greater Africa-CARICOM partnership.

Until the secession of South Sudan, Sudan was a large northeast African country, representing more than 8% of the African continent and almost 2% of the world’s land area. The Republic of Sudan is now an area bordered by Egypt, Libya, Chad, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Eritrea, and the Red Sea.

Signing with the Republic of Sudan brings the number of countries that can be accessed by our nationals visa-free or visa upon arrival to 162.