Ministry of Environment Dr. Joyelle Clarke Attends Conference for Climate Action in South Korea With Focal Point Auren Manners

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, September 14, 2022 – Minister of Climate Action, Honourable Dr Joyelle Clarke and Auren Manners, Director for the Public Sector Investment Programme Unit (PSIP) and the Focal Point for GCF are among Ministers from sixty developing countries who have travelled to South Korea for the second conference put on by the Green Climate Fund dubbed “Private Investment for Climate Conference 2022”.

The goal is to bring into perspective, a sustainable plan to boost the momentum for climate action in the midst of increasing global, and economic pressures and uncertainty where climate action is concerned.

Hon Dr Clarke told the conference of Ministers that the GCF Readiness Support can help promote the involvement of the private sector as well as assist governments to establish long-term goals in order to implement innovative climate adaptation and mitigation solutions.

Director for the PSIP Unit and the Focal Point for GCF, Auren Manners said, “St Kitts and Nevis have completed three years of readiness projects in preparation for the next phase of project financing. The projects are focused on priority areas: water, energy and food security.”

The conference is timely as it comes as the Government is spearheading a project called “The St. Kitts and Nevis Climate Smart Agriculture Project” and is working closely with the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (5Cs) which coordinates the Caribbean region’s response to climate change, as the executing entity.

The Global Climate Fund is the world’s largest multilateral climate fund, with a total portfolio of over US $40 billion, it is mandated to support developing countries to raise and realise their climate ambitions.