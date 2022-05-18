Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Entertainment & Talent (MoENT) Provides Training Opportunities for Music Creatives

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 17th 2022 — The Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Entertainment & Talent (MoENT) is pleased to announce two amazing training opportunities for creatives in the music industry. Both workshops are 100% free to attend and will address several practical areas to aid our creatives in monetizing their talents.

The first of these is a half-day session on 21st May 9 am – 12 pm which MoENT is hosting in collaboration with the Eastern Caribbean Collective Organization (ECCO) which will offer an introduction to Intellectual Property Rights and more specifically their applicability to the music sector. Both facilitators for this training are experts in their respective fields and have a wealth of knowledge to impart to the participants. This will be conducted as a hybrid session giving persons the choice between joining in-person at the National ICT Center or virtually via Zoom. The second workshop consists of four half-day sessions running from 23rd May to 26th May 9 am – 1 pm daily and will also be held at the National ICT Center. Top regional and international industry professionals will share their expertise to demonstrate vital elements that will aid music creatives in better grasping the various commercial aspects of the music industry.

“A major component of the ministry’s mandate is formalizing the creative industry to enable all industry actors to benefit from improved sustainable economic activity. Capacity development is a key tool to achieving this mandate which is why these types of training opportunities are extremely important for our creatives,” said Mrs. Cheryleann Pemberton, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Entertainment & Talent (MoENT).

“We remain committed to investing in our local talent, understanding that if we want them to be the best then they must be exposed to the best. As the ministry continues to do its part to foster the growth of the sector, we take this opportunity to encourage our creatives to take advantage of these pieces of training to increase their knowledge base and expand their reach,” said Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett, Minister, MoENT.