Ministry of Education is awaiting the guidance from health authorities, to determine if it would be safe to reopen

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Friday, January 07, 2022:​ The St. Kitts and Nevis Ministry of Education wishes to assure all parents, students, and the public, that it has been closely monitoring the current health situation in the country, with the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Consequently, the Ministry has been engaged in a series of meetings and consultations, including with the Ministry of Health.

Both Ministries and the Government generally, hold the view that every effort is needed to facilitate classroom instructions and that the closure of schools would only be a last resort.

The Ministry of Education is therefore continuing its preparations for the possible start of the new school term, on Monday 10th January, but is awaiting the guidance from health authorities, to determine if it would be safe to reopen.

Since the start of the new wave of COVID-19 cases, several students have been infected. Students are again encouraged to properly wear face masks, wash, or sanitize their hands and to avoid crowds, where possible.

The Ministry also urges parents to consider having their children, ages 12-17 years old, vaccinated at the soonest possible time, to provide an extra layer of protection.

The Ministry believes that the health and safety of all students, teachers, and staff, must be given top priority. However, it also holds the view that the continuing education of students is paramount.

Once a final decision is taken, further announcements will be made by senior officials in the Ministry of Education.