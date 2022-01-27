Ministry Of Education Doing Significant Work To Strengthen The Education Sector And To Professionalize The Teaching Force

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 27, 2021 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Education has done extensive work in relation to key activities outlined in the 2020-2021 Education Section Plan. In a recent interview with SKNIS, Dr. Tricia Esdaille Senior Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education outlined the progress made thus far.

“During the period 2019 to 2021, the Ministry of Education prioritized the programme area: Professionalization of the Teaching Force. Through funding from the Organization of American States (OAS)/Development Cooperation Fund during their education cycle which spans from 2017 to 2021, we were able to secure funding for several activities which were executed under that programme area. Specifically, we would have worked on the revision of the career pathway for the education sector and the development of a framework for continuous professional development. In 2021, we launched a consultancy which focused on the development of professional standards for educators inclusive of a code of conduct which is intended to address the professional responsibilities and moral obligations of all who work in the education sector,” said Dr. Esdaille.

Additionally, the Ministry of Education worked to revise the performance appraisal system for educators to better reflect the primary responsibilities of officers and to allow for a more transparent system for job performance assessment in all areas and levels of the education sector.

Dr. Esdaille also indicated that the recent technical review of the draft professional standards, code of conduct and the performance appraisal system with various stakeholders was intended to allow participants of previous consultations to familiarize themselves with the draft documents.

“The session was intended to allow those who participated in our November consultations to see the draft documents which have been created, review them and give input into the final drafts. The consultancy will conclude in February and a national presentation of the finalized draft is planned for next week February 02, 2022, and we are hoping to share with all of our stakeholders within the education sector as well as all of our partner Ministries which would have been involved in this process the new revised professional standards, code of conduct and performance appraisal system for the education sector. This consultancy brings to the conclusion a body of work which would have taken place over a three (3) year cycle under the area ‘Professionalizing the Teaching Force’,” said Dr. Esdaille.

The Ministry of Education will now begin to focus its energies on implementing and operationalizing all of the policies and frameworks that were developed under this programme area and hopes to engage the public via an education campaign on what professionalizing the teaching force means for them.